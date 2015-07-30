FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext second-quarter profit rises on surge in cash trading
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Euronext second-quarter profit rises on surge in cash trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange operator Euronext said third- party quarterly revenue for the second quarter rose about 12 percent, driven by strong performance in its cash trading business as trading volumes increased amid economic uncertainty.

The uncertainty arising from a possible Greek exit from the Eurozone and a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike likely this year fuelled trading on the exchange, which is the largest exchange in continental Europe for trading.

Shares in Euronext, the operator of bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, have almost doubled in value since their stock market listing last June. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.