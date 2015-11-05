Euronext's core profit jumps on strong cash trading, listings

Nov 5 (Reuters) - European exchange group Euronext reported a 42.5 jump in third-quarter core earnings thanks to sustained listing activity and strong turnover from its cash trading.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to 77.1 million euros ($83.7 million) from 54.1 million euros a year earlier.

Third-party revenue rose 18.4 percent to 133 million euros in the quarter. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)