FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext's core profit jumps on strong listings, cash trading
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Euronext's core profit jumps on strong listings, cash trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17(Reuters) - European exchange group Euronext said its full-year core earnings rose 26 percent thanks to sustained listing activity and strong turnover from cash trading.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 283.8 million euros ($316.9 million) in the year from 225.4 million euros a year earlier.

The bourse operator said total capital raised in primary activity rose to 12.4 billion euros from 52 new listings, against 11.2 billion euros a year earlier from 45 listings. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.