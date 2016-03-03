FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext reports no IPOs in February as market conditions bite
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Euronext reports no IPOs in February as market conditions bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - European exchange group Euronext said on Thursday it had no new listings in February due to highly volatile market conditions.

Global markets have been erratic recently amid worries about China’s economy and falling oil and commodity prices.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, had nine new listings in February last year, that raised more than 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion).

The bourse operator last month reported a 26 percent jump in core earnings for 2015, beating estimates, thanks to strong listing activity and a rise in cash trading turnover.

Total capital raised in primary activity in 2015 rose to 12.4 billion euros from 52 new listings, against 11.2 billion euros in 2014 from 45 listings, the company said. ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.