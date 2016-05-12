FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext controls expenses to post Q1 profit rise
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Euronext controls expenses to post Q1 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext reported a nearly 8 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit despite a fall in revenue, as the company controlled its expenses.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said operating profit before exceptional items rose to 68.1 million euros (53.83 million pounds) in the quarter ended March 31, from 63.3 million euros a year earlier.

Third party revenue fell 2.7 percent to 126.5 million euros in the quarter following a drop in trading activity and listings.

1 British pound = 1.2642 euros Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
