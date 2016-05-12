Euronext controls expenses to post Q1 profit rise

May 12 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext reported a nearly 8 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit despite a fall in revenue, as the company controlled its expenses.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said operating profit before exceptional items rose to 68.1 million euros (53.83 million pounds) in the quarter ended March 31, from 63.3 million euros a year earlier.

Third party revenue fell 2.7 percent to 126.5 million euros in the quarter following a drop in trading activity and listings.