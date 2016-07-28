FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 5:42 AM / a year ago

Euronext controls expenses to post higher Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext reported a nearly 13 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, as it exercised tighter control over expenses.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said operating profit before exceptional items rose to 73.9 million euros ($81.77 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 65.6 million euros a year earlier.

Third party revenue rose 1.7 percent to 132.3 million euros in the quarter.

$1 = 0.9038 euros Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru

