Euronext Q3 revenue hurt by Brexit uncertainty, lower volatility
November 9, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Euronext Q3 revenue hurt by Brexit uncertainty, lower volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext reported a 15.2 percent fall in third-quarter revenue, hurt by a drop in listing and trading volumes as uncertainty lingered on after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said revenue fell to 112.8 million euros ($126.95 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 133 million euros a year earlier.

Seasonally low levels of volume in cash and derivatives markets were further hurt in July and August as a result of the June 23 referendum, which saw volatility drop to 12-month lows after a brief spike in the final days of June, Euronext said.

Operating profit before exceptional items fell 21.7 percent to 57.5 million euros in the quarter. ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
