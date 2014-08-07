FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Listings growth boosts Euronext Q2 profit
#Earnings Season
August 7, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Listings growth boosts Euronext Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - European stock market operator Euronext posted a 4.6 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit before exceptional items on Thursday, boosted by cost cutting and a rise in stock market listings activity.

Euronext, the operator of the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon bourses, said second-quarter revenue rose 5.2 percent, helped by a sharp rise in listings as well as a pick up in volumes in its cash trading business.

Euronext was spun off from its parent, Intercontinental Exchange, in June. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

