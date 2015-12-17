FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Dutch court sides with Euronext in row with govt over equity
December 17, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Dutch court sides with Euronext in row with govt over equity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with court decision)

AMSTERDAM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A court has sided with Euronext in a dispute with the Dutch government over capital requirements, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

“The court ruled in favour of the appeal filed by Euronext,” Pelle Biesmeijer of the Rotterdam District Court told Reuters. “The government’s decision was thrown out.”

Euronext was protesting requirements that it hold 250 million euros ($271.5 million) in equity and maintain positive tangible equity through 2017.

The Netherlands’ Finance Ministry had imposed the requirements at the time of Euronext’s listing in 2014, saying they were in accordance with Dutch law, as Euronext’s parent company is incorporated in the Netherlands.

Euronext said the requirements prevent it from carrying out acquisitions and create an unequal playing field as they do not apply to other European exchanges.

Trading in Euronext’s own shares were halted in advance of the ruling.

A spokeswoman for Euronext said the company would study the decision before issuing a reaction. Trading will resume in the company’s shares shortly after the reaction has been published.

Euronext operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
