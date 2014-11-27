FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Euronext says glitch delays cash and derivatives indices
November 27, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Euronext says glitch delays cash and derivatives indices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify that trading is taking place even though indices data not being disseminated)

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Thursday data on its cash and derivatives market indices was not being disseminated due to a technical incident and that opening quotes were delayed until further notice.

“We are currently addressing the root cause of this incident. Trading and order entry are allowed and market data dissemination is correct,” Euronext said in a statement. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Natalie Huet and David Clarke)

