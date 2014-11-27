FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext says glitch affecting market indices fixed
November 27, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext says glitch affecting market indices fixed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Euronext, the operator of the Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Brussels bourses, said the technical incident impacting indices earlier on Thursday had been resolved.

The calculation and dissemination of all Euronext indices resumed at 1125 GMT, Euronext said in a statement.

Order entry, trading and market data dissemination were not impacted by the glitch affecting the indices which started before bourses open on Thursday, and trading on all cash and derivatives instruments had been taking place as usual, the exchange operator said.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Andrew Callus

