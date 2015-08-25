Euronext cash, derivatives orders hit record highs on Aug 24

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Stock exchange Euronext said on Tuesday it saw record trading volumes on Monday, during a global financial sell-off.

The exchange said in a statement that over 550 million orders were managed in cash markets and 217 million orders in derivatives markets on Aug 24, both company records.

It posted a new record of 4.48 million cash transactions, while 1.5 million derivatives contracts changed hands, the highest daily volume this year. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)