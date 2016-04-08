FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext says working on Black Sea wheat futures
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Euronext says working on Black Sea wheat futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 8 (Reuters) - Euronext is working on developing Black Sea wheat futures to meet demand for price hedging in one of the world’s largest production and exporting zones for the grain, the head of commodities at the exchange said on Friday.

“Having assessed the need for long-standing need for a proper price-setting mechanism in that production zone, we are now engaged in a serious reflexion about a careful design,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Cereals Europe conference in Geneva.

He declined to give details on the project, which would be in addition to Euronext’s western European milling wheat contract <0#BL2:>. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.