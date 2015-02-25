UPDATE 1-Euronext to launch new wheat futures on March 2

* Euronext to offer fee rebates, switch facility to traders

By Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Wednesday its new premium-quality wheat futures will start trading on March 2, backed by fee discounts and a facility to switch positions from current wheat futures.

The exchange had announced the new futures earlier this month, indicating an “early March” launch, as a way of bringing forward the introduction of higher-quality specifications due to apply for its existing Paris-based wheat futures as of 2017.

The prospect of Euronext operating two wheat contracts in parallel and in competition with European wheat futures expected to be launched soon by CME Group has caused uncertainty and reduced volumes in forward positions, traders say.

“We opted for contract focused on a superior milling wheat quality, which allows to be closer to the specifications of importing countries,” Olivier Raevel, director of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.

The exchange said it would offer an “exchange for future” functionality for six months to register the transfer of trading positions between its existing No. 2 milling wheat contract and the new No. 3 contract.

This would use its existing so-called against-actuals system, whereby operators agree a futures trade to fix a price for a physical contract, to allow market users to switch a batch of positions to the new wheat contract.

Euronext would also offer fee reductions to draw users to the new contract. Participants would receive rebates on the standard trading fee of 0.25 euros per lot for above 150,000 tonnes, provided their monthly activity exceeds a rolling 12-month average, Raevel said.

Euronext also announced an additional delivery silo, located at the northern port of Rouen and operated by trading house Lecureur, which would bring delivery capacity to 1.8 million tonnes.

Raevel reiterated that Euronext may scrap its existing No. 2 contract once its quality specifications converge with the No. 3 contract in 2017 but it would decide after the launch of the new premium contract.

“We will wait for the contract number 3 to stabilise to decide whether or not to open the March 2018 position on the contract number 2. It is useless to have duplicates but the market will decide,” Raevel said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Evans)