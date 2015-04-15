FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext to launch spreads between wheat contracts on May 6
April 15, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

Euronext to launch spreads between wheat contracts on May 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Wednesday it would launch on May 6 Inter-Commodity Spread (ICS) trading between its standard milling wheat futures contract and its new premium one.

The exchange’s head of commodities had told Reuters earlier this month it would launch the facility in an effort to boost liquidity in its new premium wheat contract, without giving a launch date.

Euronext’s No. 3 premium wheat contract <0#BMS:>, touted as a response to problems caused by a rain-hit harvest last year, started trading last month and has so far attracted little activity compared with older No. 2 contract <0#BL2:> that is a price benchmark in Europe.

The ICSs will be available on Euronext’s test platform from April 23, it said in a statement.

Buying an ICS will mean buying one No. 3 contract maturity and selling one No. 2 contract maturity, or the converse.

Members will be able to trade an ICS on all existing maturities, which should give members flexibility, it said.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz, editing by William Hardy

