Euronext says to launch new milling wheat contract
February 5, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext says to launch new milling wheat contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext said on Thursday it will launch a new milling wheat futures contract in early March to adopt higher quality specifications already planned for its existing contract as of 2017 delivery.

The new wheat contract, called No. 3, will trade starting with the September 2015 delivery month, Euronext said in a statement.

The new contract will add delivery silos at the Atlantic ports of Nantes and Bordeaux, it said. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

