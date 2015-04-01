Euronext to offer wheat spread trading to boost new contract

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Euronext will launch at the end of this month an instrument for trading spreads between its main wheat contract and a new premium version in an effort to boost liquidity in the new product, the European exchange said on Wednesday.

Euronext’s No. 3 premium wheat contract <0#BMS:>, touted as a response to problems caused by a rain-hit harvest last year, started trading a month ago and has so far attracted little activity compared with older No. 2 contract <0#BL2:> that is a price benchmark in Europe.

The exchange will introduce an Inter-Commodity Spread (ICS) facility, spanning the two wheat contracts, Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, said.

“The new ICS spread basically allows you to trade any wheat No. 2 (contract) maturities vs any of the wheat No. 3 maturities in a dedicated order book,” he told the Thomson Reuters online Global Ags Forum.

This spread trading, which would contribute to total volume for the wheat contracts, would be simpler for operators than the Exchange for Future (EFF) system set up at the launch of the No. 3 contract, he said.

The EFF lets traders shift batches of positions from the older to the new wheat contract. But it requires an intermediary between buyer and seller and is only available for six months, whereas the ICS will be permanent.

Traders have said the new contract will only develop liquidity once it becomes used in physical market contracts indexed against futures, and that good crop conditions in western Europe this year have reduced interest in a higher-quality benchmark.

Euronext expects activity to pick up in the upcoming 2015/2016 crop season once market players are familiar with the new wheat contract, Raevel said.

Euronext is also facing a challenge from CME Group, the world’s largest futures exchange, which is working on a rival European wheat contract that would notably offer a wider network of physical delivery points.

Raevel said Euronext could consider adding further delivery zones, including some outside France, if it made trading sense. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Evans)