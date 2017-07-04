PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it
would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery
point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
"Following a market study and in accordance with the opinion
of an Expert Committee, Euronext has decided that an additional
storage capacity will be made available in the existing delivery
point of Rouen from the September 2018 delivery month onwards
with the listing of the Simarex storage facility," it said in a
statement.
The announcement, expected by traders following recent
discussions with market participants, is the latest move by
Euronext to expand the physical delivery network for its wheat
futures, which are a price benchmark for European wheat.
