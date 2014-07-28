FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Lucy" box office bonanza lifts Besson fortune by $5 mln
July 28, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

"Lucy" box office bonanza lifts Besson fortune by $5 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French film director Luc Besson was over $5 million richer on Monday after his film “Lucy” starring Scarlett Johansson as a woman with a super-powered brain topped the North American box office at the weekend.

Shares in film making company Europacorp, in which he holds a 44 percent stake or some 12.94 million shares, climbed 7.5 percent to 4.15 euros each, valuing his holding at 53.7 million euros, up by 3.75 million ($5.04 million) from Friday’s stock market close.

“Lucy” collected $45 million at the weekend, Europacorp said in a statement, outmuscling “Hercules”, which took in $29 million for second place.

Johansson plays a woman who can stop traffic and move objects with her mind after a drug planted in her body causes her brain to operate at abnormally high levels.

The special effects-laden movie was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, and made for a relatively inexpensive $40 million, according to the movie site Box Office Mojo.

Gilbert Dupont analyst Jean-Baptiste Sargeant said even though royalties would not come through for two or three years, “Lucy‘s” strong showing would have an instant image-related impact for Europacorp.

“It’s simpler to attract big cinema names when you can leverage a success,” he said. (1 US dollar = 0.7442 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
