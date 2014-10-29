BRIEF-Europacorp says regulator AMF finds no irregularities in company's accounts

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Europacorp SA :

* Says French regulator AMF finds no irregularities in company’s accounts following investigation conducted in 2011

* Company was sanctioned for two elements of its financial information-lack of precision in its 2009/2010 outlook and lack of precision concerning depreciation of films in development

* Says these elements have no impact on current accounts

* Says it may appeal against fines given