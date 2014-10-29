FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Europacorp says regulator AMF finds no irregularities in company's accounts
October 29, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Europacorp says regulator AMF finds no irregularities in company's accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Europacorp SA :

* Says French regulator AMF finds no irregularities in company’s accounts following investigation conducted in 2011

* Company was sanctioned for two elements of its financial information-lack of precision in its 2009/2010 outlook and lack of precision concerning depreciation of films in development

* Says these elements have no impact on current accounts

* Says it may appeal against fines given Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

