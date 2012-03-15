Euro ABS Data Warehouse investors offered incentive scheme

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - The European Data Warehouse (ED), which will hold loan-level data on securitisation deals, is moving closer to completion. And its backers are offering prospective investors a progressive discount pricing scheme for accessing to the data in a final push to get it ready.

The construction and running costs of the ED are being funded by a share placement scheme. Potential investors are being offered a total 85 shares, a maximum five each, at EUR250,000 each to raise EUR21.25m of capital.

Discounts are now being offered for buying more shares, starting at 5% for one share, 12.5% for two, 25% for three, 40% for four and a maximum 65% saving for institutions purchasing five shares.

In nominal terms, the subscription fee for large data users start at EUR1,030, declining to EUR361 with the biggest discount rate. Users’ costs could fall to EUR8, for each download, if they receive the maximum discount from EUR24 for non-shareholders.

Data providers’ one-off registration fee per new ABS could drop from EUR17,000 to EUR5,950 under the proposed scheme.

Prospective investors in the warehouse were invited to a conference call at 1400GMT on March 15, and have until March 20 to submit binding interest.

It is anticipated that RMBS data will be lodged with ED in the second or third quarter of this year, followed by CMBS and SME loans during the closing quarter of the year.

The plan is for the warehouse to be fully ramped up and functioning by 2014 with around 1,000 ECB-eligible transactions whose data will be updated quarterly. The reporting of auto loans, consumer finance and leases may not start until 2014, however.

CENTRAL ROLE

The ED is an integral part of the ECB’s desire to restore confidence in the securitisation market.

When the central bank announced the data initiative in April 2011, it said it “firmly believes that this initiative should facilitate investment and support transparency, integrity, and restore confidence in the structured finance markets as well as aid the simplification of data processes in the industry by ensuring investor access to comprehensive and standardised information across the European ABS market.”

The ED product features among a recent batch of initiatives that are showing ABS in a more positive light. The question is whether it will help to resurrect the sector in the eyes of investors whose faith in the product has been rocked following the financial crisis.

The ED complements the Prime Collateralised Securities (PCS) plan from AFME and the EFR, which could benefit from a regulatory reprieve.

The PCS objective is to create a high quality label for European securitisation, with the hope that it could be considered eligible for liquidity buffers under CRD IV.

And the potential for that has increased following the European Commission’s latest draft of the document (published March 1) which asked the European Banking Authority to consider RMBS in its definitions of high quality and liquid products.

Although constructed independently, the PCS and ED process could work together. The PCS can provide ABS with the stamp of high quality it needs, while deals qualifying for it will probably have to be logged with the ED in order for the ECB to achieve its aim of loan-level data analysis.

Perella Weinberg was mandate in November 2011 to manage the share placement and Sapient Global Markets was chosen to construct the warehouse.