Money for nothing spreads to European ABS

LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - European asset-backed securities became the latest debt market where investors are happy to lend money for nothing this week, when BMW Bank printed the first 0% coupon ABS deal.

The German auto loan ABS deal was priced at a spread of 33bp over one-month Euribor, the tightest level seen in the asset class since the Volkswagen emissions scandal broke last September.

BMW Bank was aided by a surge of investor demand, with the book on its 748m Bavarian Sky trade at one point reaching a 2.1 times cover.

The fierce appetite eventually helped boost the issue to 1bn and drove the spread tighter than current one-month Euribor, in effect wiping out the coupon on the notes.

This marked the first time an ABS bond has printed with a 0% coupon, a shift already seen in the public debt, covered bond and corporate bond sectors.

“Frankly, we were a bit surprised investors didn’t push back more on this,” said one banker close to the deal. “But the evidence is in the order book.”

As more bonds in other asset classes begin to face the prospect of negative yields, floating-rate notes that carry no pick-up at all can present relative value to some investors.

Market participants said the deal drew additional demand as investors in the broader fixed income market look for ways to avoid paying up for the chance to lend to issuers.

“Most buyers of more traditional assets like corporate debt and government bonds are facing more and more negative yields,” said Frank Meijer, head of ABS, covered bonds and mortgages at Aegon Asset Management.

“It makes it very hard for investors, especially if you need short-dated assets that are pretty liquid - it’s hard nowadays to get a positive yield. So even a low yield or no yield is still attractive compared with those asset classes.”

While the market was quick to speculate that the ECB had piled into the BMW Bank deal and driven down pricing, distribution statistics showed the strong bid mostly came from banks and funds.

Bank treasuries bought just over half of the notes, while asset managers and funds picked up a quarter. Official institutions and supranationals purchased the remainder.

The BMW trade also saw a boost from sluggish issuance in the euro-denominated ABS space this year, as publicly placed supply has dipped almost 24% to 8.79bn.

In the same period last year, the public euro ABS market saw 11.6bn issued.

Ultimately, most market participants expect appetite in the supply-starved euro space to grow further, tightening spreads even more aggressively.

If these expectations materialise, the market could see more bonds slipping into 0% territory.

“Anything that prices below 34bp at the moment, the coupon will be worth zero,” said one banker away from the deal. “But, as an investor, if you keep the cash, it costs you even more.”

“This is the environment we’re in now.” (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Matthew Davies.)