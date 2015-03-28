FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netherlands seeks to join Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
March 28, 2015

Netherlands seeks to join Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 28 (Reuters) - The Netherlands intends to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday, becoming the latest U.S. ally to seek membership in the China-led institution despite Washington’s misgivings.

Rutte announced the decision on his official Facebook page during a visit to China and after a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Separately, the Dutch Finance Ministry sent a letter to parliament informing it of the Cabinet’s decision. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)

