European air traffic unions hold off strikes, for now
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 20, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

European air traffic unions hold off strikes, for now

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Unions representing European air traffic controllers have decided against strike action for now in their dispute with the European Union on reforms to the sector, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Europe is covered by a patchwork of national air traffic control authorities and the European Commission wants to merge national air corridors to create shorter flight paths, under an initiative known as the Single European Sky.

The Commission’s strategy of improving performance at the same time as demanding cost cuts is “irrational,” German union air traffic controllers’ union GdF said in a joint press release with partner unions from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The unions, which met this week in Brussels, said this had resulted in delayed investment in services and that air passengers would likely suffer from bottlenecks and delays throughout Europe this summer.

“The unions have therefore agreed not to take any additional labour action for the present, in order to avoid further burdening passengers,” the unions said, adding they would instead seek to inform the public about the issue.

However, the unions will review the situation on a monthly basis and will not hesitate to take action should pressure on them not ease up, they said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
