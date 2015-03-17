FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-RPT-U.S. urges allies to think hard before joining Asia development bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add Jack Lew’s full name and title)

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Tuesday urged any country joining a China-led development bank to question whether the institution would adhere to high standards in terms of avoiding corruption and protecting worker rights and the environment.

“Our point all along has been that anyone joining needs to ask those questions at the outset,” Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told U.S. lawmakers when asked about the intention of several U.S. allies in Europe to join the institution. “I hope before the final commitments are made anyone who lends their name to this organization will make sure that the governance is appropriate.” (Reporting by Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
