a year ago
Three arrested in Paris gas cylinder car investigation -France's BFM TV
September 8, 2016 / 7:31 PM / a year ago

Three arrested in Paris gas cylinder car investigation -France's BFM TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French police investigating why a car packed with gas cylinders was left near Notre Dame cathedral in Paris have arrested three women, one of whom injured a police official, French BFM TV said on Thursday.

One police official confirmed to Reuters that there had been arrests in Boussy Saint Antoine, some 30 km south-east of Paris, connected to the gas cylinder probe. Another said a police official had been hurt.

The discovery last Saturday night of the Peugeot 607 loaded with seven gas cylinders, six of them full, triggered an inquiry by counter-terrorism experts in a country where more than 200 people have died in attacks over the past year and a half. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Ireland)

