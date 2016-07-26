FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Islamic militant threat to Europe never been so severe -France's Hollande
July 26, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Islamic militant threat to Europe never been so severe -France's Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday the Islamist militant threat to France and Europe has never been so severe as now, after two assailants loyal to Islamic State attacked a church and slit the throat of an elderly priest.

In a brief televised address, he said the war against Islamist militancy both abroad and at home would be long.

"In the face of this threat that has never been greater in France and Europe, the government is absolutely determined (to defeat) terrorism," Hollande said.

Reporting by Richard Lough and Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark Heinrich

