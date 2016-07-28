FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Islamic State releases new video of France church attacker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Islamic State's affiliated news agency AMAQ on Thursday released a video purportedly showing one of the two men who attacked a church in northern France this week urging all Muslims to destroy the country.

In the pre-recorded video, Abdel-Malik Nabir Petitjean, formally identified as one of the men who killed a priest in the attack before being shot dead by police, addresses President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Manuel Valls directly.

"The times have changed. You will suffer what our brothers and sisters are suffering. We are going to destroy your country," the man AMAQ alleges is Petitjean says in the recording.

"Brothers go out with a knife, whatever is needed, attack them, kill them en masse," he says, calling on Muslims to attack allies of the international coalition forces fighting Islamist militants in Syria.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the video. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
