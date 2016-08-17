FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Police arrest 27-year old German man suspected of storing explosives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Special police commandos on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old German man in the eastern town of Eisenhuettenstadt who is suspected of stockpiling materials that could be used as explosives, a spokesman for the Brandenburg state police said.

The spokesman declined comment on whether there was any connection to militants.

A spokesman with the police in Frankfurt (Oder), a larger city nearby, said the suspect was a local citizen with no migration background. Asked if the suspect was an Islamist, the spokesman said "any suspicion of terrorism has not yet been confirmed".

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
