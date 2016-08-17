Police arrest 27-year old German man suspected of storing explosives

BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Special police commandos on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old German man in the eastern town of Eisenhuettenstadt who is suspected of stockpiling materials that could be used as explosives, a spokesman for the Brandenburg state police said.

The spokesman declined comment on whether there was any connection to militants.

A spokesman with the police in Frankfurt (Oder), a larger city nearby, said the suspect was a local citizen with no migration background. Asked if the suspect was an Islamist, the spokesman said "any suspicion of terrorism has not yet been confirmed".