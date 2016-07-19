FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German official says no sign train attacker was in touch with IS
July 19, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

German official says no sign train attacker was in touch with IS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - German officials had no indication that a young Afghan refugee who used a knife and axe to attack passengers on a train in southern Germany had been in contact with Islamic State, the public prosecutor in Bamberg said on Tuesday.

"We have no evidence that he was in contact with IS," Erik Ohlenschlager told a news conference, though he added that an Islamic State flag the attacker appeared to have drawn suggested he developed a sympathy for the group.

The Bavaria public prosecutor told the same news conference a note the attacker appeared to have left in his room read: "And now pray for me that I can get revenge on these non-believers, pray for me that I go to heaven."

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

