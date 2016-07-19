FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pashto text found in train attacker's room - German minister
July 19, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Pashto text found in train attacker's room - German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Police found a text written partly in Pashto in the room of a young Afghan refugee who attacked passengers on a train in southern Germany indicating he may have radicalised himself, Bavaria's Interior Minister said on Tuesday.

"In the meantime a text in Pashto was also found that was partly written in Arabic characters and partly in Latin characters, which indicates that this could be someone who has self-radicalised recently," Joachim Herrmann told a news conference.

He added, however, that this had not yet been proven. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Caroline Copley)

