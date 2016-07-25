FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan teenager met Munich gunman shortly before attack - prosecutor
July 25, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Afghan teenager met Munich gunman shortly before attack - prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, July 25 (Reuters) - A 16-year-old Afghan youth who was arrested on Sunday had been in contact via WhatsApp with an 18-year-old gunman who killed nine people in Munich on Friday and met him just before the attack, the Bavarian public prosecutor said on Monday.

"This (WhatsApp) chat and questioning as a suspect has shown that the Afghan met the gunman directly before the gun attack at what was later the scene of the crime," senior public prosecutor Thomas Steinkraus-Koch told a news conference in Munich.

The WhatsApp chat also showed the Afghan knew the attacker was in possession of a Glock 17 firearm, Steinkraus-Koch said, adding that the two teenagers got to know each other in the summer of last year when undergoing psychiatric care. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

