MUNICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Multiple people have been killed and wounded in a shooting at a shopping centre in the southern German city of Munich on Friday, police said.

"We believe we are dealing with a shooting rampage," a police spokeswoman said, adding she believed more than one shooter was involved. Police were still evacuating the mall, she added. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)