a year ago
Germany orders increased police presence after spate of attacks
July 25, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Germany orders increased police presence after spate of attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany will boost its police presence at airports and train stations and carry out stop and search operations close to border areas, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Monday, after four violent attacks in less than a week.

"What seems particularly important to me at the moment is an increased police presence in public spaces," de Maiziere told a news conference in Berlin.

"I have therefore ordered that the federal police visibly increase their presence at airports and railways stations and that there are random checks, which are not visible but very effective, in border areas," he said.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel

