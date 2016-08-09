FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Germany arrests suspected high-ranking IS militant -Bild newspaper
August 9, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Germany arrests suspected high-ranking IS militant -Bild newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - German authorities have arrested a suspected high-ranking Islamic State militant in the western town of Mutterstadt, according to a Bild newspaper report on Tuesday.

The newspaper quoted a spokesman from the Rhineland-Palatinate interior ministry confirming the arrest. He is suspected of being a "high-ranking representative of the militant terror group IS," the newspaper said.

The newspaper, in its online edition, said that the man had been arrested during a routine police stop. It said German authorities had received a tip-off about the man from a prison in the neighbouring state of North Rhine-Westphalia. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
