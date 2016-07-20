FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian victims of Nice attack flown to Milan
July 20, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Italian victims of Nice attack flown to Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - The bodies of four Italian victims of last week's truck attack in the French resort of Nice were flown to an airport in the northern city of Milan in a military plane on Wednesday.

Five Italians were among 84 people who died when a Tunisian man drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day last Thursday in an attack that was claimed by Islamic State.

Italian authorities did not say which of the victims were brought back on Wednesday to Milan's Malpensa airport, where President Sergio Mattarella met their relatives.

The four coffins, wrapped in Italy's tricolour flag, were blessed by a priest and placed in hearses before being taken for separate funeral services, video footage released by the president's office showed.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica said the fifth victim's body was still in Nice where her husband was looking after their daughter, who was injured in the attack. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
