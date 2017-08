AMSTERDAM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dutch police, who have been conducting vehicle searches near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport since last week, stopped a bus on a major highway on Monday and detained a man, local TV channel RTV reported.

Police boosted security around the airport on Friday due to concerns about a security threat.

Another broadcaster, NOS, said police had detained a "confused man". (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)