REFILE-Two arrested in Nice over truck attack - judiciary source
July 17, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Two arrested in Nice over truck attack - judiciary source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes source in headline)

NICE, France, July 17 (Reuters) - Police arrested a man and a woman on Sunday morning in connection with the truck attack that killed at least 84 people celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, a judiciary source said.

The 31 year-old Tunisian killer, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, drove at the crowd in the Riviera city on Thursday night, zig-zagging along the seafront Promenade des Anglais for two kilometres as a fireworks display marking the French national day ended, until police eventually shot him dead. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

