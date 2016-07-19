FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

French film distributor asks theatres to pull Bastille Day film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - French film distributor StudioCanal has asked French cinemas to withdraw the action film "Bastille Day", whose plot revolves around a plan to bomb Paris, after last week's deadly truck attack in Nice during a fireworks celebrations to mark the day.

In comments confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, a StudioCanal spokeswoman told French news agency Agence France Presse that it requested the film be pulled from 237 cinemas because the film was "not in line with the national mood."

The film stars Idris Elba as a CIA agent trying to stop an attack in Paris around Bastille Day. In the real-life attack, Tunisian-born Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel drove a truck through a crowd of revellers on the French city's sea-front promenade last week, killing 84 people and wounding scores more. (Reporting by Helena Williams, editing by Larry King)

