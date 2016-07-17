FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California student missing in France Bastille Day attack among dead -UC Berkeley
July 17, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

California student missing in France Bastille Day attack among dead -UC Berkeley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - A California university student who has been missing since Thursday's Bastille Day attack in Nice is among those who died after a truck driver deliberately plowed through a crowd, killing at least 84 people, University of California, Berkeley, said on Sunday.

Nicolas Leslie, 20, was one of 85 Berkeley students on a 15-day study-abroad trip on entrepreneurship in Europe. Three other students were injured in the attack.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
