a year ago
July 16, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Swiss open prosecution into Nice attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss Attorney General has opened criminal proceedings after two Swiss were among the victims of the truck attack in Nice that claimed the lives of at least 84 people.

The move was standard practice and enabled the Swiss authorities to cooperate better with their counterparts in France, Michael Lauber said.

"The most important thing at the moment is supporting the victims," Lauber told Swiss radio station SRF1. Criminal proceedings would help to identify the victims and serve as a contact point for their families.

Among the fatalities of the attack was a Swiss woman and a child. The Swiss government has not ruled out further victims. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
