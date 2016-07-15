Texas father and son among the dead in attack in Nice, France

July 15 (Reuters) - A Texas man and his son were among the 84 people who were killed when an attacker ploughed a heavy truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, the Statesman newspaper reported.

Sean Copeland, 51, and his son Brodie, 11, from Lakeway, a community 20 miles (30 km) northwest of Austin, were in Nice for a family vacation, family friend Jess Davis told the Statesman.

"We are heartbroken and in shock over the loss of Brodie Copeland, an amazing son and brother who lit up our lives, and Sean Copeland, a wonderful husband and father," the family said in a statement to the newspaper.

Sean Copeland was the vice president of North and South America of the Kapow Software Division of Lexmark Corporation, Davis said.

Posts on social media accounts owned by what appeared to be relatives confirmed the deaths of Sean Copeland and his son.

"I don't even know how to put this in words," Heather Copeland, a niece of Sean, posted to Twitter.