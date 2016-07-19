Some 38 of 84 killed in Nice truck attack were foreigners - ministry

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Some 38 of the 84 people killed on the sea front in Nice by a truck-driving man as they celebrated Bastille Day on July 14 were foreigners, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

It said the victims came from 19 countries including Algeria, Germany, Armenia, Belgium, Brazil, Estonia, United States, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Morocco, Poland, Russia, Romania, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey and Ukraine.

The ministry said the list of wounded people had not been finalised yet but when including them, the number of countries involved was 29.

Dozens were hurt and 19 people remained on life support five days after the carnage French state prosecutor Francois Molins described as a terrorist act.

Nice is France's second most visited city in France after Paris. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)