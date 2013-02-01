FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Jan new car registrations up 13.3 pct
February 1, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Jan new car registrations up 13.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012

Total for the month 50,684 22,324 44.732

Year-on-year change (pct) 13.31 -54.22 -15.98

Year-to-date total -- 486,737 --

Cumulative change (pct) -- -14.94 --

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 18.87 percent for January compared with 21.26 for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

