FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian March new car registrations down 11.42 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 2, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Belgian March new car registrations down 11.42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released the following monthly data on
Tuesday:
    
    New car registrations      March 2013  Feb 2013  March 2012 
    Total for the month          53,076     45,500     59,915 
    Year-on-year change (pct)    -11.42      +3.85       -5.7 
    Year-to-date total          149,160     96,084    148,363
    Cumulative change (pct)       +0.54      +8.63     -12.68
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 22.79 percent for March compared with 22.52 percent for the
same month the prior year.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, 
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

 (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.