TABLE-Belgian Oct new car registrations down 5.6 pct
November 4, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Oct new car registrations down 5.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Oct 2013 Sep 2013 Oct 2012

Total for the month 39,490 34,890 41,846

Year-on-year change (pct) -5.63 3.65 -1.45

Year-to-date total 428,961 389,471 428,579

Cumulative change (pct) 0.09 0.71 -11.27

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.22 percent for October compared with 23.63 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

