TABLE-Belgian Jan new car registrations down 2.17 pct
February 3, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Jan new car registrations down 2.17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013

Total for the month 49,584 25,081 50,684

Year-on-year change (pct) -2.17 12.35 13.31

Year-to-date total -- 486,065 --

Cumulative change (pct) -- -0.14 --

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 19.62 percent for January compared with 18.87 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

