TABLE-Belgian Feb new car registrations up 3.9 pct
March 1, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Feb new car registrations up 3.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012

Total for the month 45,400 50,684 43,716

Year-on-year change (pct) +3.85 +13.31 -17.73

Year-to-date total 96,084 - 88,448

Cumulative change (pct) +8.63 - -16.85

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.75 percent for February compared with 19.48 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

