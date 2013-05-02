TABLE-Belgian April new car registrations up 9.7 pct

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following monthly data: New car registrations APR 2013 MAR 2013 APR 2012 Total for the month 53,036 53,076 48,326 Year-on-year change (pct) +9.75 -11.42 -9.3 Year-to-date total 202,196 149,160 196,689 Cumulative change (pct) +2.8 +0.54 -11.9 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.6 percent for April compared with 24.0 percent for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.