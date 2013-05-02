FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian April new car registrations up 9.7 pct
May 2, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Belgian April new car registrations up 9.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following monthly
data:
    
    New car registrations      APR 2013   MAR 2013   APR 2012 
    Total for the month          53,036     53,076     48,326
    Year-on-year change (pct)     +9.75     -11.42       -9.3 
    Year-to-date total          202,196    149,160    196,689
    Cumulative change (pct)        +2.8      +0.54      -11.9
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 22.6 percent for April compared with 24.0 percent for the
same month the prior year.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, 
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

