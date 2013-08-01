FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian July new car registrations fall 5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 1, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Belgian July new car registrations fall 5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released the following data on Thursday:

New car registrations JULY 2013 JUNE 2013 JULY 2012

Total for the month 34,879 43,158 36,701

Year-on-year change (pct) -4.97 -9.42 +5.2

Year-to-date total 324,752 289,873 321,817

Cumulative change (pct) +0.91 +1.67 -10,94

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.02 percent for July compared with 20.06 for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.